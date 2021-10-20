County road and bridge meeting held

Chairman Zweber call the October 15, 2021 meeting to order. Present: Everson, Frost, Hagny and Tanner.

PUBLIC MEETING

BROSZ ENGINEERING

DEREK MCTIGHE – FIVE YEAR

ROAD & BRIDGE PLAN

Brosz Engineering, Derek McTighe went over the 5-year road and bridge plan.

Duane Siebrasse discussed the Forest City bridge replacement. It was explained that this is a State and Federal project.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve the Highway Five Year Road and Bridge Plan. All voted aye. Motion carried.

TOBY MORRIS

COLLIERS SECURITIES LLC –

INANCIAL PROPOSALS

Via phone call, Toby Morris presented the proposals for Great Western Bank 2.95% fixed for 10 years, Plains Commerce Bank 2.375% fixed for 10 years. Moved by Frost seconded by Tanner to award the financing to Plains Commerce. All voted aye. Motion carried. Toby will have a resolution for the November meeting.

HIGHWAY

TIRE PROGRAM

Discussion of businesses bringing tires to the disposal program. Business should contact the disposal company. November 1-14th will be the collection.

SHOP CONSTRUCTION

Fuel Tanks – transferring tanks will begin today with rental from Joe Sovell to transfer fuel from tank to truck. There will be a rental fee.

Building – Delivery is delayed to April 15th.

Excavating-Excavation work will continue this fall. Footings will be done in the spring.

Soil Samples/Clay – Samples have been taken to Mobridge. Discussion of having enough clay for backfill. Potter County will follow the guidelines of GEO Tech.

GENERATORS

Supt Saltsman discussed generators for the courthouse and the new highway shop. Possible purchase price from Schatz Electric: -24 kw for the courthouse $6200 plus installation, -50 kw generator for the shop 48 kw $18,700 plus installation -60 kw $23,000 plus installation.

Gravel Crushing – Brownlee Construction plans on crushing November 1 and done by the end of November.

Concrete Crushing – Bids are out.

Highway hours will go back to 5 work days 8 hour days starting October 25th.

Culvert project for Dodge Draw-Discussion if bids are needed for a 72” arch culvert. Approximate price $207/foot. States Attorney Representative Lillian Cronin will check into the bid laws on culvert project.

Discussion of FAS 155 road repair.

Discussion of random drug testing

SIMON PLAT

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to approve the Simon Plat. All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPROVAL BY COUNTY

I hereby certify that the following is a correct copy of the resolution duly passed by the board of commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota at a meeting held on the 15th day of October, 2021.

“Be it resolved by the board of county commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, that the plat showing Simon Outlot in the E 1/2 NW ¼ of Section 9-T120N-R74W of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota, having been examined, is hereby approved in accordance with the provisions of SDCL 11-3, and any amendments thereof.”

Shawna Shaw,

County Auditor, Potter County,

South Dakota

STATES ATTORNEY

States Attorney Representative Cronin stated the petitions to the city for the abandoning the road has been approved.

INSURANCE COMMITTEE

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve Hagny, Tanner and department heads for Potter County insurance committee. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

