County schools remain flexible

Cases increase by 10 in county during past week, as both high schools work to keep students safe and continue activities

The past week showed another increase in Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Potter County, with the total numbers up by 10. There are 56 total cases now reported according to the SD Department of Health, with 11 active and 45 recovered. Of those, there have been eight people hospitalized, and no deaths.

Despite that, the community spread rating remains at “moderate.”

Although both high schools in the county had cases, most of the symptoms were reported to be mild, with some mimicking those often associated with cold or flu illnesses in addition to the loss of smell and taste. Although the high school at Hoven held classes online during the past couple weeks, a report from HHS Superintendent Jeremy Hurd posted on the school’s website announced that classes resumed in the school for the high school students this week following Level 2-Yellow protocols. Those include daily temperature checks in classrooms in the morning and afternoon, stricter social distancing, seating charts required in classes, and masks or face coverings utilized. Masks are required for students in grades 7-12 during classroom instruction or when moving throughout the building. The report also stated that desk shields have been ordered for all elementary and high school classes in Hoven. “Masks on the Move” will also be utilized, meaning masks will be required when students or staff are moving around a classroom or in the building.

In the Gettysburg school, masks or face coverings are required and have been since the start of school in August, and temperatures are scanned as students enter the building.

Some sporting events have been rescheduled. Varsity volleyball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 against Lyman County at the GHS gym, starting at 1 p.m. for the B team, followed by the A game.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the volleyball teams will play in Gettysburg against Stanley County. The team will be on the road to Bowdle on Oct. 13, and back home on Oct. 17 against Wolsey/Wessington. The varsity home games will be livestreamed at www.pottercountynews.com

The football team is scheduled to be on the road Friday night to Hitchcock, and be at home against Faulkton on Oct. 16. The cross country team is in Gettysburg for the YTC/CSDC meet Oct. 7 and again for regions on Oct. 14.

There will be early dismissal on Friday at 12:50, with no school on Monday, Oct. 12.

The key to success this year is remaining flexible. Plans may change as the health of students and the community continue to be the primary focus while the new “normal” is navigated to keep school moving forward.