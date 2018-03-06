County seeks bids for gravel hauling

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, will receive sealed bids until Friday, March 30, 2018, for hauling and windrowing approximately 13,565 tons of gravel according to the specifications below. Sealed bid envelopes should be marked for the items being bid and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442.

Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Commissioner’s Room, at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Bid per ton per loaded mile (27 miles to end of project)

1. Requested bid of hauling and windrowing approximately 13,565 tons of gravel:

a. Loaded by County and hauled by successful bidder from the Kaup gravel pit located 4½ miles south of Hoven, SD along Highway 47; and

b. Delivered FOB and laid on Airport Road beginning one (1) mile south of the Gettysburg, SD city limits (167th Street) and extending 9½ miles south and west.

c. Would prefer 6 trucks – pulling doubles

2. Project shall begin no sooner than May 1, 2018, and must be completed by July 1, 2018.

3. Gravel to be delivered on date with consent of County Highway Superintendent.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to accept any bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County.

For additional information:

Steve Smith – Potter County Highway Superintendent 605-769-1011

By Order of the Potter County Board of Commissioners:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Published twice at the approximate cost of $37.75

-030118-030818