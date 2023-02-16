County wide reassessment complete, property tax notices coming

“Early round” of unofficial notices sent this week, all will be mailed as usual by March 1

Potter County has spent over a year working to bring property values closer to open market value, and Director of Equalization Adam Roseland reports that the county-wide reassessment is complete and the updated values will be used for the 2023 assessment year, which is what 2024 taxes will be based on.

The reassessment was done through Vanguard Appraisals Inc. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who started the work in Potter County during November of 2021. “The reassessment project included everything except ag land. Ag land is assessed according to the productivity formula and soil ratings,” Roseland explained. “Everything else is supposed to be assessed according to fair market value, which is what the reassessment project was about.”

It has been nearly 20 years since the last complete reassessment was done in 2004 for residential properties in the county’s municipalities. Because of the newly completed reassessment, “unofficial” early notices will be sent out to help property owners better understand why their assessment has changed. This also comes with an early appeal season from Feb. 20 – 24 when people who wish to challenge the new value or would like more information may schedule an appoint with the DOE.

Although the early notices are not strictly necessary, Roseland thought it would be helpful to property owners who have questions about the changes.

There are approximately 6,500 distinct parcels of property in Potter County, and approximately 3,800 of those are bare ag land with no buildings of any kind. Approximately 2,700 parcels have some building value of some kind, or bare non-ag land that needed to be assessed. According to the Vanguard personnel, the project did not show that buildings were missing from the tax rolls as much as missing updates like new roof, siding, windows, or an addition.

That is where the county’s building permit is helpful. “At the county level, the building permit is strictly a tracking/notification system to alert my office that there is an improvement that needs assessed for property tax purposes,” said Roseland, who added that most buildings that were built without a permit got “caught” within a couple of years, and most of those cases were assessed back taxes for the years they were not on the assessment rolls. “Obviously, most people would want to avoid being billed for multiple years of property taxes all at once, so it’s still in their interest to get a building permit.”

Roseland went on to explain that for most taxing jurisdictions such as city, county, water district, or fire district, a reassessment has no influence on tax revenue. “Most tax jurisdictions are allowed to request the amount of tax dollars from property tax that they received the year before, plus the percentage of Consumer Price Index and Growth,” he said. “The Mill Levy is not “chosen” by anyone. It is a mathematical function of the tax dollars requested by the taxing entity divided by the assessed value of all property in that taxing jurisdiction.”

The tax revenue for the school district is different in that the school general fund levy is set by the state legislature each year, so that portion of tax revenue would be influenced by the reassessment.

In South Dakota, the amount of property tax the individual pays should correlate with the value of their property. “Having been so long since the last complete reassessment, a lot of assessed values were not matching even close to what sales prices were,” he said. “This reassessment was done in order to get every assessed value very close to what that property would likely receive on the open market.” He added that this process doesn’t only apply to “new” construction — housing prices have gone up, as well as the cost of materials and labor. “The assessments in the past were very good and accurate when they were put on, but reassessment ensures that everyone is being measured with the same yardstick.”

Roseland said that going forward, the DOE office will conduct a reassessment for a portion of the county every year, with the goal being that no part of the county will go more than five years without a complete reassessment.

Roseland reminds property owners that the 2023 assessment notices will be mailed as usual, no later than March 1, with the usual opportunity to appeal your assessed value in the weeks afterward. However, those who receive early notices and would like to schedule an appointment for the unofficial appeal season next week should call or email the Director of Equalization office to schedule an appointment at 605-765-2481 or email pcdoe@venturecomm.net. The office is located on the second floor of the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg.