Court held in Potter County

Court was held in Potter County on Monday, Aug. 21, with Judge John Brown presiding.

A preliminary hearing was held for Jacob Thiessen, who appeared in court with his attorney Katie Thompson, spoke through a Spanish interpreter who was on a speaker phone during court. A plea agreement to the charges had been reached.

One of the charges alleged that on June 13, Thiessen was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, which was cocaine. That is a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The second count alleged that he failed to stop when signaled by the Potter County deputy sheriff, bringing a charge of eluding a law enforcement officer, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Guilty pleas were entered on both counts.

Through the interpreter, Thiessen told the court that he was driving toward Canada to work there and was using cocaine in Mexico. He left there on Monday morning and on Tuesday evening he was caught in Potter County. At that time a drug test was done which tested positive for cocaine in his system.

Judge John Brown asked him why he didn’t stop, and the response was that he was driving throughout the whole night so thought “I was not right in my head.”

The judge found him guilty of both charges of DUI and eluding a law enforcement officer.

His attorney requested a suspended imposition of sentence on the two charges, and told the court that the DUI was a first offense. He is a Mexican national with a Canadian passport, and has family in both countries. She said he had good family support and no criminal history, and has been cooperative throughout, adding that a bond of $10,000 was posted.

Potter County State’s Attorney Craig Smith told the court that Thiessen had been cooperative and a search of the vehicle found nothing.

The judged granted the suspended imposition to each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, and will pay court costs and fines, with the bond applied to those.

Dexter Speight appeared with his attorney Joan Powell on a sentencing hearing for charges of DUI, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, and driving with a revoked license, in addition to charges of DUI second offense and simple assault against a law enforcement officer.

His attorney requested a suspended imposition of sentence, and went on to tell the court that her client had been cooperative and had successfully completed programs through Capital Area Counseling, and had an added incentive to be sober with hopes of becoming a kidney donor for a family member. She said that when her client was stopped that he failed to put the car in park, and it rolled and hit the police vehicle causing minimal damage that she felt could have been buffed out and in her opinion the extent of the damage was exaggerated. She said he is employed at the Hoven cheese factory.

Speight apologized to the court, saying it would not happen again.

State’s Attorney Smith said that Speight posed a risk, was combative and took off running from the law enforcement officers, adding that he could have caused injury, and also spit on an officer.

Powell addressed the spitting, saying he couldn’t spit and scream at the same time and that no dangerous disease was transferred during the process of the arrest. She reiterated that he apologized, and told the court her client was highly embarrassed and wants to behave better, adding that he has learned his lesson.

In a plea agreement, Speight entered guilty pleas including the charges of DUI first offense, possession of marijuana charge, and driving under revocation. He was sentenced to 60 days with credit for time served with the rest of the time suspended on conditions of the court. The judge granted the suspended imposition of sentence for the second offense DUI and simple assault provided he completes two years of unsupervised probation along with paying all fees, court costs, fines, court appointed attorney fees, and $500 in restitution to Potter County for the damage caused to a patrol car.

Richard Sautner, along with his attorney Katie Thompson, appeared for a status hearing to determine mental competency to stand trial. Sautner had been deemed incompetent to proceed in the case which has been ongoing since July of last year, but a more recent evaluation indicated that competency has been restored. He faces fourth degree rape charges and charges of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. An arraignment was set for the next court date on Sept. 26.

Appearing on burglary charges, Thomas Miller was shackled when he and his attorney, Katie Thompson, met in front of Judge Brown for a modification revocation hearing. He entered a guilty plea on March 20 to charges of intentional damage to property, and penitentiary time was suspended along with a sentence of three years probation on conditions of the court.

He violated the terms of the probation and was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He refused a urine analysis, and is a suspect on charges of stealing a bottle of Captain Morgan from a HyVee. The court was told that he was terminated from his job for over-sleeping, provided an address that didn’t exist, and held absconder status for basically no call/no show. The court was told that he has a history of burglary, and it was commented that a black hat and gloves were found in car he had been connected with. A $5,000 cash bond was set and he was scheduled to appear at the next court date.

The September court date in Potter County will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m., rather than the regular Monday court schedule. Court is open to the public.

-Molly McRoberts