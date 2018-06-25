Court summons – Johnson vs. Fleming

SUMMONS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53DIV18-000001

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER )

————————————– )

KEVIN A. JOHNSON, )

PLAINTIFF, )

v. )

NICOLE N. FLEMING, )

DEFENDANT. )

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above-entitled action, which said Complaint was filed in the Office of the Potter County Clerk of Courts, P.O. Box 67, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442, on January 16, 2018, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the subscriber at his office at P.O. Box 1077, Pierre, South Dakota 57501, within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you by publication, and you are further notified that, in case of your failure to answer, judgment by default may be rendered as requested in the Complaint.

You are referred to the Court file and the Complaint filed therein for further details.

Dated: 6/15/18

ARENDT LAW OFFICE

/s/ Al Arendt

Al Arendt, Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1077

Pierre, SD 57501

Phone: (605) 224-7700

Email: al-arendtlaw@qwestoffice.net

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $63.15

-062118-071218