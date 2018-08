A celebration was held Friday morning at the Potter County Courthouse. Kathie Westphal, left, who is retiring this week after serving as the county’s Clerk of Courts for the past 28 years, and Dugger Storkson, who has worked at the courthouse for 60 years and served as the county’s Register of Deeds for 50 of those, were both honored by friends and family on Aug. 17 for their years of dedicated service.