Covid-19 comes to county

Potter has seen its second reported case of the coronavirus, as the state’s Department of Health reports concerns of community spread as “minimal.”

Covid-19 is in Potter County, with a report on Tuesday from the South Dakota Department of Health that there is one recovered case and one active case. It also stated that community spread is minimal.

It’s still important to take precautions, wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.

According to Kristi Livermont, Administrator of the Avera Gettysburg Hospital, the medical facility has a good availability of tests for Covid-19.

“We’ve done between 100 and 150 tests since March,” said Livermont, but there has not shown an increase in cases. However, she said that could change going into the fall.

She said that tests are available at the local clinic, and most insurances cover the test. The out-of-pocket cost for the Covid-19 test is $140. Although the tests are available, it is recommended to call the clinic or hospital first, and the Avera Hotline is also a good place to start.

“They have healthcare professionals who will talk through it with you to help determine if you are exposed and should be tested,” said Livermont. She went on to say that the virus attacks people very differently, and most healthy adults and children may not have a problem.

Around 40 percent of the cases reported are asymptomatic, and those can still spread the virus.

The test at the local Avera facility is done with the nasal swab, and Livermont said results are typically available anywhere from 24 to 72 hours, depending on the day of the week; tests done on Friday afternoon may not be back until Monday evening. Pre-op tests can also be done locally.

Test results are attributed to the county in which you are primarily registered as a resident. For example, if you are from a city and visiting in Potter County and find out you have tested positive, it would be registered in the county in which your home is located.

A New Normal Toolkit is available online to help business, schools, and the community protect themselves and others. It can be viewed at www.avera.org/how-to-prepare-for-the-coronavirus-covid-19

If you are having symptoms of the coronavirus, call 1-877-At-Avera (1-877-282-8372), or call Avera Medical Group Gettysburg clinic at 605-765-2273.