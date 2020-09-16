Covid continues in county

Who needs testing, and reminder to get flu shot

During the past week, Potter County saw an increase of six cases of the Covid-19 virus reported in the county, with the number on Tuesday totaling 31, with 11 active, 20 recovered, and seven who were hospitalized.

The level for community spread in the county remains at “moderate” according the the SD Department of Health.

People are reminded that in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, other annual illnesses are still on the horizon. With that comes the reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot this season. See page 2 for more details.

Testing for the coronavirus is most important for those considered to be “exposed” individuals to a lab-confirmed Covid-19 case, meaning contact with that person within six feet for 15 minutes or more.

Each situation differs and your provider may choose to visit with you, either virtually or in person if need be. One of the nurses at the Avera Gettysburg medical facility will confirm with the patient that he or she was actually exposed to a lab-confirmed Covid-19 case before determining next steps for the patient.

Patients free of symptoms, but exposed, can also refer to the Avera COVID-19 Hotline @ 1-877-At-Avera (1-877-282-8372) or online at www.avera.org/covidhotline.