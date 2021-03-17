Covid vaccines for Group D at AMRHC

So far there have been 473 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine given to people in the community since Dec. 30, with more doses arriving each week

Covid vaccine clinics are being held each Wednesday at the Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg, and residents who fall into the Group D category are reminded to contact the clinic to line up a time to get their shots.

There are 80 doses of the vaccine available for Wednesday, March 24, and Kristi Livermont, Administrator at the medical center, encourages anybody who is in the 1D Category to call the clinic at 605-765-2273 to get on the vaccination list. “We are continuing to get doses of the vaccine each week,” she said, saying that the amount varies depending on availability.

With 80 doses available for next week, in addition to the nearly 500 that have been given since Dec. 30, progress is being made in Potter County in the fight against the pandemic. Group D, which is the group that currently qualifies for the vaccine, includes:

• Persons age 65 and older

• High risk patients, who may be on dialysis, post-transplant, or active cancer

• High risk residents in congregate settings such as licensed group homes

• People with underlying medical conditions

• Teachers, school staff, and daycare providers

• Funeral service workers

Those in groups A, B, and C are also still eligible for the vaccine.

The test positivity rate in Potter County did see an increase to 26% during February, but it is now down to 7% in the last week. Livermont said that rate impacts the visitation at the Avera Oahe Manor; however, the hospital follows Avera standards and guidelines for visitation, which is now at two visitors allowed at a time, per patient.

She said that while it is important to continue the safety measures of mask wearing and social distancing, getting the vaccine is the best way to help others. “One thing we can do to play a part in stopping the spread is to get vaccinated when it is available,” she said. “If you don’t think you have a reason to get it for yourself, think of getting it to protect others.”

Covid vaccination clinics are held at the hospital/clinic building in Gettysburg on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m. and again at 4-7 p.m.

People may still sign up online at Avera.org/covid-vaccine or by calling 1-877-AT-AVERA or the local clinic at 605-765-2273 (CARE).

Drive-through testing is done weekdays starting at 10 a.m. at the ambulance bay on the east side of the hospital building.