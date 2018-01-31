Coyotes moving closer to town, caution urged with pets

Recent reports of coyote sightings, with one caught in a cage trap at a residence on the edge of town, indicate that they are moving closer to the community.

This has also raised concerns about safety issues when wild animals move into town.

There are always health concerns when wild animals move into residential areas, but one of the primary issues involves pet safety.

Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger urges residents to keep track of their pets in order to keep them safe. “Coyotes will take cats and small dogs,” he said, adding that they have also been known to lure big dogs out and kill them. He warned that if a coyote is spotted in town, the best thing to do is leave it alone and contact local law enforcement.

City ordinance prohibits discharging a firearm, air rifle, sling shot, or other dangerous weapon in town. However, with the hunters in the area, both Sheriff Hamburger and Chief of Police David Mogard agree that residents have a right to protect their property; but they urge caution.

“Be sure of what is behind your target,” said Sheriff Hamburger. “If the coyote is harassing or attacking your pet, then I would say you have every right to take care of it.”

However, if the threat of a coyote attack is not imminent, the first line of defense is to call the non-emergency lines at either the sheriff department, 765-9405, or city police at 765-9600. “If you are just out and about and see a coyote, then I would call it in,” Sheriff Hamburger said. In case of emergency dial 911.

Coyotes are very rarely dangerous to humans, and can generally be scared away by making loud noises. The best way to protect pets is to not let them run free. It is also recommended not to leave food outside that may lure the coyotes, and never intentionally feed them.

It was also made clear that the coyote sightings are not cause for alarm, but residents should be aware and know what steps to take if one is seen in town.

-Molly McRoberts