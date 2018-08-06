Crazy Days next week

Businesses are going crazy next week in Gettysburg, with two chances to take part in great buys and lots of fun things shoppers won’t want to miss.

The fun starts on Wild and Wacky Wednesday, Aug. 8, with a ping pong ball drop at the 212 Mini Mall. Businesses around town are running specials that night until 9 p.m. The FCCLA will also host a dunk tank and games for the kids as a fundraiser for their organization.

Then on the morning of Silly Saturday, Aug. 11, along with crazy deals at businesses around town, the day will also feature a farmers market downtown from 9 a.m. to noon.

Crazy Days is a harvest celebration that helped the local merchants clear out some inventory while giving shoppers some great bargain opportunities, and this year the Chamber is welcoming folks to join in the wackiness!

It’s a great chance for groups to get involved and have some fun. Contact the PCNews for more information at pcnews@pottercountynews.com or call 765-2464.

-Molly McRoberts