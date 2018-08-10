Crazy sales in town on Wednesday and Saturday

Crazy deals are coming to town this week. If you are reading this on Wednesday, check out the local businesses and stop by the 212 Mini Mall at 4:30 p.m. on Wacky Wednesday, Aug. 8, for the ping pong ball drop and kiddie carnival for the kids. There will be sales around town until 9 p.m., and some will start up again the morning of Silly Saturday.

The event is a great way to celebrate the harvest and bring home some bargains from Crazy Days in Gettysburg. Fun things are planned for the whole family on both days.

Saturday morning will start with a Farmers Market located in the bank parking lot downtown. Anyone who would like to participate in the farmers market is invited to set up a stand that morning. There is no fee to participate, and the farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or later if the folks selling stuff want to stick around. If you don’t have anything from the garden to sell, maybe set up a stand with something else, like arts or crafts. The farmers market is a casual, fun way to create some activity in town and generate sales for the retail businesses throughout the community.

The Chamber of Commerce welcomes folks for two fun days to shop, sell, and celebrate the harvest in Gettysburg on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

-Molly McRoberts