Cronin Farms receives conservation awards

Dan Forgey, the agronomy manager at Cronin Farms in Gettysburg, was honored by two different organizations in January for his dedication to improving soil health and sharing his knowledge with other farmers.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, he was awarded the No-Till Farmer Innovator Award for crop production at the 2023 National No-Tillage Conference held in St. Louis, Missouri. The annual award program, which acknowledges innovative farmers, researchers, businesses and organizations for their contributions to the growth and success of no-till practices, gave its first awards in 1996. Other South Dakota honorees over the years have been Dwayne Beck, former manager of the Dakota Lakes Research Farm in 1999, the South Dakota No-Till Association in 2019 and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition in 2021.

Forgey, who has been notilling since 1993, said he’s humbled by the recognition.

“I feel deeply honored,” he said. “And the great thing is that I feel like the land is paying us back for how we’re taking care of it.”

Then on Wednesday, Jan.25, he received the 2023 Friend of Soil Health Award from the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) at its annual soil health conference, held this year in Sioux Falls. The award was created to recognize those who have made a substantial and lasting impact in the areas of soil health education and advocacy, and was first awarded in 2018.

“I was very surprised to receive this award,” Forgey said. “The main thing for me is that I feel like I’m teaching others, which is very satisfying. I want to move forward and teach people about soil health. That’s my main goal in what I’m doing.”

At the same conference, Cronin Farms, where Forgey implements his soil health practices, received the SDSHC Legacy Award. Cronin Farms is a 10,000-acre no-till/low disturbance farm established in 1910 and owned by Monty and Mike Cronin. Besides no-till, the farm plants a diverse crop rotation including forage and cover crops, uses rotational grazing, and focuses on cutting back on inputs when they can. Benefits they’ve seen on their farm include improved nutrient cycling, better water holding capacity and reduced production costs.

The Legacy Award was created to honor Al Miron, a past SDSHC board member who passed away in 2017, leaving behind a lifelong legacy of conservation and commitment to increasing soil health.