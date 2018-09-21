Cross country runners compete in PC Invitational

2018 Potter County XC Invitational – 9/15/2018
Results
Girls 3k Run CC Middle School
3, Persoon, Rayel, Potter County, 13:43.10
Girls 4k Run CC Junior Varsity
2, Stuwe, Anna, Potter County, 18:54.96
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity
11, Hageman, Kimberly, Potter County, 22:02.00; 13, Larson, Emilie, Potter County, 22:12.00; 15, Hoerner, Madison, Potter County, 22:25.00; 16, Crook, Tori, Potter County, 23:03.00
Team Results
1, Ipswich, 7, 1:00:03.00; 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 17, 1:04:06.00; 3, Potter County, 29, 1:06:39.00; 4, Hitchcock-Tulare, 44, 1:17:14.00
Boys 4k Run CC Junior Varsity
5, Schlachter, Nicholas, Potter County, 16:47.95; 7, Seurer, Sean, Potter County, 17:30.49; 16, Eide, Tanner, Potter County, 18:55.28
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
15, Schlachter, Brayden, Potter County, 19:36.00; 21, Forbes, Kolten, Potter County, 20:44.00
Leave a Reply