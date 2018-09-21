Cross country runners compete in PC Invitational

By Potter County News | on September 19, 2018

2018 Potter County XC Invitational – 9/15/2018

Results

Girls 3k Run CC Middle School

3, Persoon, Rayel, Potter County, 13:43.10

Girls 4k Run CC Junior Varsity

2, Stuwe, Anna, Potter County, 18:54.96

Girls 5k Run CC Varsity

11, Hageman, Kimberly, Potter County, 22:02.00;  13, Larson, Emilie, Potter County, 22:12.00; 15, Hoerner, Madison, Potter County, 22:25.00; 16, Crook, Tori, Potter County, 23:03.00

Team Results

1, Ipswich, 7, 1:00:03.00; 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 17, 1:04:06.00; 3, Potter County, 29, 1:06:39.00; 4, Hitchcock-Tulare, 44, 1:17:14.00

Boys 4k Run CC Junior Varsity

5, Schlachter, Nicholas, Potter County, 16:47.95; 7, Seurer, Sean, Potter County, 17:30.49; 16, Eide, Tanner, Potter County, 18:55.28

Boys 5k Run CC Varsity

15, Schlachter, Brayden, Potter County, 19:36.00; 21, Forbes, Kolten, Potter County, 20:44.00

