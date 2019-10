The Potter County Battler cross country team is sending five runners to the state meet in Huron this weekend.

Kimberly Hageman, Tori Crook, Rayel Persoon, Emilie Larson, and Ethan Pitlick all qualified for State Cross Country which will be held on Oct. 26. Pitlick is scheduled to run at 1 p.m., and the girls will compete at 2:30 on Saturday. Coaches for cross country are Jessica Larson and Chuck Seurer.