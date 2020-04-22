CRST puts executive orders in place

On Monday, April 20, emergency executive orders were passed to regulate all entry and exit points on the Reservation by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

According to the order, the health safety checkpoints are “for the purpose of preventing, tracking, and limiting the transmission of the COVID-19 virus within the exterior boundaries of the Reservation.”

It went on to state that a travel plan is required from travelers with a form used to screen individuals who may potentially be infected by the virus. The plan will also help to know their contacts in the event they later test positive. The order went on to report that a non-resident may be restricted from entering the Reservation if that person traveled to areas known to be infected with the coronavirus. If a traveler does not agree to complete the travel plan and is attempting to come on to the Reservation, the person will not be allowed to proceed through the checkpoint. If a traveler does not agree to complete the travel plan and is attempting to leave the Reservation, that person will be allowed to go but will not be allowed back on the Reservation until the public health emergency has subsided.

The order also included mandatory quarantine and stay-at-home recommendations, with travel only for essential activities.

Non-residents are only allowed on the Reservation under limited situations, such as an essential activity. They must complete a health questionnaire, and essential activities are essential work, medical appointments, and obtaining or delivering essential supplies or services that are not available within the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Non-residents need to submit an application to the Command Center, and if it is approved, a travel permit will be issued. Check online at crstcoronavirusupdates.com/travel-permit or call the Command Center at 605-964-3637.