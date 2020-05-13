CRST will not close checkpoints

In a letter sent to members of the media on Friday, Governor Kristi Noem stated that reservations in South Dakota must remove checkpoints from state and federal highways. It warned that the state would take legal action if they were not removed within 48 hours.

One of those checkpoints is located on US Highway 212, across the Forest City Bridge west of Gettysburg at the entrance to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation.

Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier said during an online interview that the checkpoints will remain in place while they continue to do what is needed to keep the people who live there healthy and “provide the best opportunity for them to live a good life.” He said the intent of the checkpoints is to provide tracking of the people. “We know the virus does not travel,” he said. “Our people do, and the ones that are infected with the virus will bring it into our land.” He said the purpose is to track people coming into the reservation so if they do become infected by the virus, they can try to isolate it as quickly as possible. He said they have had one confirmed case of Covid-19 on the reservation, but were able to isolate it, adding that things are going well for the patient and family.

He said many of the people living on the reservation have limited health care available and limited housing space, leading to multiple families living together; those are among the concerns for putting the checkpoints in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Frazier said they were not notified officially by the state or the governor with the ultimatum to remove the checkpoints and instead learned about it on social media posts. He questioned why they needed to consult with the state during the pandemic, and feels this needs to be done to keep their residents healthy. He said the virus could potentially spread and be “devastating,” so there are no plans to change the checkpoints.

Commercial traffic and essential travel such as mail service, medical, and supplies are allowed to come in, along with ag traffic. He said basically only people traveling from virus hot spots or out of state are re-routed. There are currently nine checkpoints on the CRST reservation.