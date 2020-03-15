Current school plans during closure this week

A special school board meeting was held the evening of Friday, March 13 at the Gettysburg School to address what will happen during the upcoming week. A state mandated school closure was discussed, along with what will be done in the best interest of the students and staff during that time.

A video posted Saturday, March 14 on the Gettysburg School District’s Facebook page showed how information changed as it was given to the school throughout the day on Friday. A timeline presented on a white board by Gettysburg school’s superintendent Mr. Chip Sundberg showed information provided to his office between 7:32 a.m. until 4:29 p.m. which ended with the announcement requiring schools across the state be closed this week to help fight the spread of the Corona virus.

He said that Monday through Wednesday, March 16-18, teachers and support staff will be in school to do deep cleaning and assemble information/learning packets for parents of students. During that time, teachers will also be preparing for online/e-learning classwork with the students. The hope is to have teachers comfortable enough to start online work by Thursday. More information on that will be provided as it becomes available.

Mr. Sundberg said that the e-learning preparations are being done primarily in the event the school closure is continued longer than a week, stressing the importance of continuing to educate the kids. Although he said the remote access learning is not ideal, it is necessary and the school needs to educate them as best they can; if that needs to be done remotely, that’s what the school will do. He added that it will be a big learning curve for everybody, with the focus on doing the best they can for the kids and this is one way to be able to continue educating them during the closure.