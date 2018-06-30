Dakota Kruzers car show Saturday

It’s the 16th summer that fun, sun, and classic cars are on the agenda for the last Saturday in June in Gettysburg.

Saturday marks the annual Dakota Kruzers Summer Run car show, where classic vehicles from every era and all around the region will be on display.

The event will be held back in the city park this year, with car fans coming to town to vie for trophies, while enjoying a fun day with live music, food, and beverages.

The car show runs from noon until 4 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be live music presented by Terry Axsom’s band, Old School throughout the day, with concessions sold by the volunteer firefighters.

There’s fun for the kids, too, with free bouncy houses courtesy of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce throughout the afternoon. The Inflatable Bouncers are owned and operated by Gettysburg native Barry Eldeen and company.

Awards for the cars will be presented at 4 p.m.

Be sure to make plans to take in the show and shine on Saturday afternoon, June 30 at the Gettysburg City Park.