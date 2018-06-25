Dakota Kruzers Summer Run car show set for Saturday, June 30

The 16th annual Dakota Kruzers Summer Run car show is set for Saturday, June 30.

The event will be moved back to the city park this year, with classic car fans from across the region coming to town to vie for trophies, while enjoying a fun day with live music, food, and beverages.

The car show runs from noon until 4 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be live music presented by Old School, featuring Gettysburg rocker Terry Axsom, throughout the day, with concessions sold by the volunteer firefighters.

Awards for the cars will be presented at 4 p.m.