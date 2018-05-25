Dale C. Eriksen, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. A prayer service will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 23 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg with visitation one-hour prior.

Dale Christian Eriksen was born July 7, 1927 to Chris and Marion (Hein) Eriksen at the family farm south of Lebanon, SD. He attended Roy Country School through the eighth grade and then stayed at home to help with the farming and ranching until the age of 18.

Dale enlisted in the United States Army on Feb. 16, 1946, taking his basic training at Fort McClellan, AL. He spent a year in Korea and was honorably discharged on July 30, 1947 at Camp Stoneman, CA. Following his discharge, Dale returned home to the family farm where he farmed and ranched with his brother, Leonard.

On Nov. 17, 1953 Dale was united in marriage to Mary Duncan at Seneca, SD. They lived on the family farm; welcoming their son, Marty, on Jan. 9, 1956.

Dale enjoyed playing horse shoes, working with the cattle, and farming. He was a great sports fan, and he especially enjoyed watching Marty play basketball, football and softball. In later years he enjoyed watching his grandkids as well. Dale was a member of the Lebanon School Board, the Lebanon and Gettysburg American Legion and the Gettysburg VFW.

Dale’s life will be cherished by his wife of 64 ½ years, Mary of Lebanon; son, Marty (Carol) Eriksen of Presho; grandchildren: Kylie (Brian) Pauly, Skyler (Mara) Eriksen and Stetsen Eriksen; great-grandchildren: Cedar Pauly, Lillie and Leo Dale Eriksen; brothers-in-law: Raymond Duncan and Gerald Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Brick Duncan; mothers-in-law: Tillie, Adeline, and Inger Duncan; brothers: Leonard and Donald Eriksen; sister, Helen Mitchell; great granddaughter, Norah Faith Pauly; sisters-in-law: Ruby Peters, Ruth Duncan, and Betty Eriksen; brother-in-law, Linden Lower; nephew, Lynn Lower and numerous other relatives.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Dale’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)