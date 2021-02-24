Sept. 23, 1946 - Feb. 14, 2021

Dale Nauman, 74, of Gettysburg, SD died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 doing the thing he loved most…ranching.

A memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 19 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding.

Dale Graves Nauman was born on Sept. 23, 1946 at Newland Maternity Home in Gettysburg, SD to Stan and Mabel (Graves) Nauman. As a young boy, he helped on the family farm and at the age of 19 enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard where he served six years with the HB147th artillery group.

On Jan. 18, 1969, Dale married his sweetheart, Sandra (Smith) Nauman, and to this union three children were born. They moved into their first home southeast of Gettysburg on the E.T. and Nettie Nauman homestead.

Dale had many hobbies including woodworking, playing guitar, bowling, flying, hunting, and ice fishing with his boys and granddaughter. Dale was also involved in many organizations including South Dakota Auctioneer Association, North American Corriente Association, County Commissioner, Legion Post 135, State and Local Fair Boards, Roping Club, Ducks Unlimited, and also volunteered at the Gettysburg Fire Department and EMT.

Dale’s greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Some of their fondest memories were of him playing guitar, playing cribbage, teaching them how to rope and ride a horse, taking them to countless AAU wrestling tournaments, and his storytelling. Dale also loved to write poetry.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Gettysburg; daughter, Cami (Jerrid) Goebel of Sturgis, SD; sons, Travis (Erin) Nauman, of Ft. Mill, SC and Cody Nauman of Gettysburg; six grandchildren: Ciarra (Gordon Philipp) Martin, Kenna Goebel, Zoey Goebel, Easton Nauman, Ansley Nauman, and Waylon Nauman; one great-grandchild, Kru Philipp; brother, David Nauman of Pierre; brother-in-law, Jerry Bieber of Gettysburg; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his sidekick Meg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and his beloved Sage.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Dale’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)