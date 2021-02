Sept. 23, 1946 - Feb. 14, 2021

Dale Nauman, 74, of Gettysburg died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his ranch.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb.19 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. All are welcome to attend but for those who are unable to attend, a live broadcast of the service will be available.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of Dale’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)