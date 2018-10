Darcy A. Johns, 66, of Pierre, SD died Sept. 28, 2018 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial services were held Oct. 5 at the Community Bible Church in Pierre.

Darcy was the daughter of Carroll and Geraldine Koch, growing up in the Tolstoy and Gettysburg, SD area.

She is survived by her daughters, Shari Jaragoske and Angie Jaragoske; two grandsons; one great-grandson; a brother Jim (Linda) Koch and sister Debbie Koch.

Darcy was preceded in death by her parents of Gettysburg, SD.