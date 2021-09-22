Jan. 9, 1932 - Sept. 18, 2021

Darlene Carter, 89, of Onida, died Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services were held Sept. 23 at the United Methodist Church, Onida, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial followed in the Onida Cemetery.

Darlene Pearl Tennant was born in Gettysburg, SD, Jan. 9, 1932, to Donald and Mildred (Kuhns) Tennant. She attended country school through the 8th grade at Vetter School, later graduating from Onida High School in 1949.

On March 10, 1950, Darlene married Clifford Carter. They made their home in Onida.

Darlene worked as a clerk for Jack and Jill’s Grocery Store and Lamb’s Store. Later, she provided an in-home daycare.

She was an active member of the Onida Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Jo) Carter, Onida; Wanda (Ed) Hauser, Onida, Mary (Hime) Hauser, Nashville, KS, and Kim (Steve) Christ, Waumandee, WI; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Brenmeier; and brother, Leon (Beverly) Tennant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, daughters Linda Carter and Carol Peterson, and sisters Dorothy Thompson and Helen Paxton.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.