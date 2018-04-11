Darlene Smith

Darlene “Deezie” Mae Smith, age 86, of Agar, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, with family at her side as she joined her Lord in Heaven.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 9 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Onida, with Pastor Benjamin Theiss presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery.

Darlene Mae Allison was born September 5, 1931 in Sully County, SD to Vern and Agnes (Hagen) Allison of rural Onida. She attended school all 12 years in Onida, SD.

On Sept. 10, 1949 in Pierre, SD, Darlene was united in marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” L. Smith of Agar. They spent several winters in Minneapolis and Kansas City, where Kenny worked at General Electric and she was employed as a business accounts clerk at Brown Shoe Company and Hallmark Cards.

Darlene enjoyed an important role as a mother and housewife, always lending a helping hand when needed with the family farming operation. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Agar all of her married life, transferring to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida when St. John’s was closed. She was a member and past president of St. John’s LWML and the Agar American Legion Auxiliary, serving as past president, and receiving her 60+ year membership.

She enjoyed traveling; every year they went on a family camping vacation. In 1983 Darlene and Kenny joined her sister Margaret and husband Joe on a trip to Hawaii, Hong Kong, Fiji and Cook Islands, and Australia.

Darlene loved playing cards with friends, hunting, reading, doing yard work, gardening, enjoying time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always cooking something special. As an avid Twins baseball fan, she could recount the latest game, scores, and players, even until her passing.

Darlene always found time to visit with family and friends, even into late hours of the night. All who knew and loved her will miss her caring and honest empathy and guidance.

Darlene is survived by her children: Connie (Jay) Mikkelsen and Terry Smith, all of Agar; grandchildren: Ryan (Margot) Lake, Carolee Lake, all of Gettysburg and Robby Lake of Agar; great-grandchildren: Madelynn “Maddy”, Max and Marlee Matson, Morrison Thomas, Nadyne Eckstrom, Bailey, Daniel and Emma Lake all of Gettysburg; sister, Margaret (Joe) Nahrstadt of Ottsville, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Agnes; her husband, Kenny; sisters: Virginia Favorit, Doris “Dodie” Martin, and Lorraine “Lolly” Martin; brother, Vernon Allison; niece, Peggy Martin; and nephews: Melvin Beal, Bill Martin, David Allison, and Glenn Hanson.

A memorial will be given to Main Street Living Sunday Morning TV worship and Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida. She appreciated and looked forward to the weekly TV services as she was no longer able to attend her local church. She also enjoyed weekly visits by Pastor Benjamin Theiss of Holy Cross Lutheran.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Darlene’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)