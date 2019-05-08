Darwin J. Keltgen, 85 of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Watertown and Potter County, SD died April 23, 2019 in Mesa. Funeral service was May 7 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown.

Darwin John was born on Dec. 19, 1933, to Theodore and Bethel (Morehead) Keltgen on the farm between Lebanon and Hoven, SD. He graduated from Gettysburg, SD in 1951 where he was the first male cheerleader in South Dakota.

He married Gina Simon in 1954. He purchased a gas station in Mobridge and in 1962 they moved to Watertown. In 1977, he and his brother began Keltgen Seed, based out of Olivia, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Gina; children Linda (Larry) Mernaugh of Mesa, AZ. Myron (Laurie) Keltgen, Maelie (Dana) Dockter, Jackie (Claiton) Coleman, and Lisa (Dan) Sauer, all of Watertown, SD, 22 grandkids, 40 great-grandkids, and one great-great grandchild.

Darwin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Keith and Morin, his twin sister Donna, and daughters LeeAnn and Mary.

Arrangements are by Wight and Comes Funeral Chapel.