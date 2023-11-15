Dave Kelly

David “Dave” Bradley Kelly, 70, died November 5, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City after a long illness.

He was born September 1, 1953 in Greensburg, PA to James Kelly and Elizabeth (Betty) Graber Myers.

As a teenager Dave joined the Junior Cadet Firefighter Program in Collingdale, PA. In 1971 Dave joined the US Air Force where he was stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for several years before being stationed at Ellsworth AFB. He was honorably discharged in 1979 as a SSgt.

Dave met Deb Marks in Rapid City and the two were married in May 1981.

Dave is survived by his wife, Deb, daughters Nicole and Sammi of Rapid City, his sister Marybeth (Mike) Damiano of PA.

Dave is proceeded in death by his parents James Kelly and Elizabeth (Betty) Graber Myers.

A celebration of life will be held November 18 at the American Legion Post 22, 818 E. St Patrick St, Rapid City from 1 to 2pm.

Interment will be held at a later date.