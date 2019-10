Don’t forget to fall back an hour before going to bed on Saturday night!

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

It’s also suggested to put fresh batteries in smoke alarms in your home when you are resetting the clocks. If the smoke alarms are 10 years old, it’s time to replace them. Test the alarms once a month, too.

Enjoy that extra hour of sleep on Sunday!