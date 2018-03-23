Deadline for filing county office petitions

Nominating petition for county offices must be filed in the Potter County Auditor’s office by Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. for those running as a Republican or Democrat. Those registered as Independent have until Tuesday, April 24 to file nominating petitions for the same offices.

There are six positions up for election in Potter County this year. The county elections are political, so depending on who files petitions, there may be candidates running in the primary election on June 5. All of the candidates currently up for election were elected as members of the Republican party.

The offices that are up for election are Potter County Commissioners Bill Frost from District 1, Bruce Williams from District 3, and Delvin Worth from District 4, Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, Register of Deeds Elaine “Dugger” Storkson, and Auditor Shawna Shaw.

Petitions have been filed for every office other than the District 3 and District 5 county commissioner seats.

Nominating petitions may be picked up at the auditor’s office on the second floor of the courthouse in Gettysburg.

