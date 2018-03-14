Deadline for filing petitions for county offices

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR FILING NOMINATING PETITIONS FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION AND FOR FILING INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE PETITIONS

The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the primary election is March 27, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by March 27, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it shall be considered filed.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate for the offices of United States Representative, Governor/Lt. Governor, State Senate, State Representative, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands, County Commissioners, County Auditor/Finance Officer, County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, in the general election is April 24, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by April 24, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it shall be considered filed.

Nominating petitions for the offices of County Commissioners, County Auditor/Finance Officer, County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, Delegates to the Republican Party, Precinct Committeeman and Precinct Committeewoman for the Republican Party shall be filed in the office of the county auditor during regular business hours. Nominating petitions for the offices of United States Representative, Governor, State Senate, State Representatives and Heartland Consumer Power District Director shall be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central time.

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor

