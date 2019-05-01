Dean Nauman

Dean Sheplee Nauman, 99, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died April 3, 2019.

Dean was born Sept. 13, 1919, in Gettysburg, SD, to Ralph and Charlotte Nauman. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD, also studying at the University of Iowa and the Chicago Art Institute. He taught art at Wesleyan until he was drafted into the Army during World War II. He trained as a glider pilot in the Air Corps. He served for four years, which included a tour in India in intelligence.

After discharge he worked at the Chamber of Commerce in Hot Springs, SD, where he met and married Ida May Pengra on June 11, 1947. They moved to Rapid City where he owned Nauman Advertising and Nauman Printing. He helped build Rockerville, won awards for his advertising, and commendations for civic leadership. He also worked on the Preacher Smith Museum in Deadwood, SD, and taught at Black Hills State.

Dean and “Penny” moved to Denver in 1986 where he volunteered with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Gerhardt of Littleton; son, John Nauman of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Ida May; daughter, Deanna of Colorado; and brothers, Ralph and Charles Nauman of South Dakota.