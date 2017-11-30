Decorate and win Chamber Cash

The Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Holiday Yards contest again this year.

Judges will be out before Christmas to choose the houses and yards in town that are best decorated with holiday lights. The top four homes selected by the judges will each receive $50 in Chamber Cash and will be announced in the Christmas issue of the News.

With the nice weather lately, Gettysburg has really started to light up for the holidays, so be sure to add some sparkle to the holidays and join in the fun of the season by decorating your yard for Christmas. You just might win for your efforts.

And don’t forget — Chamber Cash makes a great gift!