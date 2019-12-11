Decorate yards to win Chamber Cash

The Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce and MDU are teaming up to sponsor the annual Holiday Yards contest again this year.

Judges will be out before Christmas to choose the houses and yards in town that are best decorated with holiday lights. The top four homes selected by the judges will each receive $50 in Chamber Cash and will be announced in the Christmas issue of the News.

It’s time to get Gettysburg in the Christmas spirit and light up for the holidays, so be sure to add some sparkle and join in the fun of the season by decorating your yard. You just might win for your efforts.

And don’t forget — Chamber Cash makes a great gift!

Be sure to see the list of winners in the Chamber of Commerce Shop at Home Sweepstakes on page 2, and support the businesses that make it possible for the holiday giveaway — Bohnenkamp’s Dakota Supply/Ace Hardware, 212 Mini Mall, Zuber Refrigeration, Great Western Bank, Schlachter Lumber/Do It Best, Brown Commodities, Neumayr and Smith Law Office, Gas ‘N Goodies, Stan’s, Dakota Sunset Museum, Vilas Pharmacy, Gettysburg Collision Center, True Value Hardware, CamWal Electric, Venture Communications, In Stitches, and CHS/Northern Plains.

Prizes may be picked up at the Potter County News office.