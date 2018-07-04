Delores Ann DeRouchey, 91, Hoven, died Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Faulkton Senior Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Delores Ann Hageman, daughter of Cecelia (Gross) and Leo F. Hageman, was born on the farm nine miles north and three miles east of Gettysburg on Feb. 18, 1927. Her education consisted of St. Anthony’s Catholic School, West Arena TWSHP Rural School, and Gettysburg High School,Class of 1946. She was then employed at Dwight’s Grocery in Gettysburg. Delores married Francis DeRouchey on Sept. 14, 1948 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven. They settled on Francis’s home place three miles south and four miles west of Hoven. In 1999 they moved into Hoven. Delores will be remembered for her dedication to her faith, family and farm. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, St. Anthony’s Altar Society, and was a 4-H leader for many years. For 20 + years, Delores was dedicated to the Hoven Prayer Group that met weekly.

Delores is survived by five sons – Fred (Joan) DeRouchey of Mitchell, Mark (Gale) DeRouchey of Watertown, Daniel (Deb) DeRouchey of Bismarck, ND, Michael (Nina) DeRouchey of Hoven ad Steven (Londa) DeRouchey of Sturgis; two daughters – Donna (Patrick) Goebel of Spencer, Iowa and Kathy Arbach of Hoven; Two brothers Leo Paul Hageman of St. Louis, Mo and Robert Hageman of Gettysburg; her sister, Carrie Glodt, of Gettysburg; 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, on July 19, 2017, her father, Leo, on Jan. 27, 1980, her mother, Cecelia, on Jan. 24, 1979, a son-in-law, Kenny Arbach, and her sister, Marion Hageman.

