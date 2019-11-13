Delores Moore, 90, of Brookings and formerly of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Neighborhoods At Brookview, Brookings, SD.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Delores Irene Griese was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Potter County, South Dakota, to George and Margie (Anderson) Griese. She was the first of their six children.

Delores attended country schools in Potter County at South Lowell, Fayette and Copp School before graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1948. After six weeks of teacher training and one term teaching country school, she married Roger Moore in Pierre, SD, on April 16, 1949.

Delores returned to school after the births of their children and earned her elementary education degree from Northern State College in 1973. She taught country school in Potter County for ten years at Sanner, Warn and Artichoke schools before moving to Gettysburg Elementary School where she taught second grade for 22 years. In addition to teaching, Delores used her creativity to hook rugs, sew quilts, sponge-paint walls and bake delicious cream pies.

Surviving are her husband Roger and their six children: Bev Moore, Watertown, SD; Rick Moore, Batesland, SD; Jeff (Sue Dahlquist) Moore, Dickinson, ND; Brad (Kathy Tienken) Moore, Aberdeen, SD; Deb (Wayne) Wolforth, Brookings, SD; and Jenny (Jeff) Westphal, Urbandale, IA; nine grandchildren: Amber, Jason, Justin, Matt, Erica, Travis, Lindsay, Samantha and Michael; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters: Violet Hines, Pierre; Lyla (Quinton) Schock, Arvada, CO; Norma (Larry) Marklin, Sherman, TX; and sisters-in-law: Karen (Joachim) Griese and Donna (Ditmer) Griese.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Donald Griese and Jim Griese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gettysburg School, 100 E. King Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442, or the United Methodist Church, 101 E. Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneral home.net