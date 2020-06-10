Dennis Kessel

Dennis “Otis” Kessel, 70, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg, with Father Jerry Kopel presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday at the church.

Burial will be 10 a.m., MDT, Monday, June 15 at Black Hills National, Sturgis.

Dennis Al Kessel was born June 21, 1949 in Dickinson, ND to Fred and Susan (Roth) Kessel. He attended school in Belfield, ND, graduating in 1967. He went on to college at Dickinson State for one year before being drafted during the Vietnam War.

Dennis was inducted into the United States Army on Sept. 3, 1970. He served from 1970-1990, retiring as a SFC. He served in Wurzburg, Germany, Indianapolis, IN, Augsburg, Germany, and Pusan, South Korea. Upon retirement Dennis worked for Stark County Social Services in Dickinson for approximately 15 years. In 2009, Dennis and Donna moved to Gettysburg to be closer to family.

Otis enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, wood working, cheering on his grandkids, watching the Denver Broncos, being with his wife, traveling, eating popcorn, and enjoying all types of sweets.

Otis was a proud member of the VFW and American Legion, having served as commander for a short time. He was an immensely proud veteran and proud to have been from North Dakota. He will be remembered as the ultimate military man.

Dennis’ life will be cherished by is wife Donna of Gettysburg; his children: Dawn Asani and Danny (Missy) Meinke, all of Gettysburg, Norman Kessel of Selby, Debi Labadie of New Haven, MI, and Chad Edwards of Dickinson, ND; grandchildren: Jessica Smith, Carlos and Joshua Garza, Rayven, Bishop, and Zoe Meinke, Skyllar Asani, Jeremiah and Jaden McNeal, and Shad and Seth Sharp; great-grandchildren: Izaiah Velasquez, Jack and James Garza, Kiera Kessel and Kylie McNeal, and Legend McNeal; siblings: Fredrica (Mel) Obrigewitch, Juanita (Danny) Reames, Celeste (Richard) Shepard, George (Cheryl) Kessel, Jackie Anheluk Kessel, and Daniel (Karen) Kessel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Susan Kessel and one daughter, Crystal McNeal.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Dennis’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)