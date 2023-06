June 2, 1953 - Feb. 19, 2023

Dennis L. Stanley, 69, of Ft. Pierre, SD, died February 19, 2023, in Keene, TX.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding.

