Dennis Lenz, 71 of Gettysburg died Sept. 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Dennis’ arrangements.