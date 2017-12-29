Deon Senn, 77, of Seneca, died Dec. 19, 2017 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral Mass was held Dec. 23 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Fr. Christopher Hughes officiating. Burial followed in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca.

Deon Agnes Zens was born July 29, 1940 in Aberdeen, SD to Robert and Delores (Jankord) Zens. She graduated high school in Redfield, SD in 1958 then attended Presentation College in Aberdeen.

She married Charles Senn on March 5, 1962 and lived on a farm south of Seneca.

She is survived by her children: Carol (Rolland) Potter, Seneca, Joan (Richard) Hahn, Pierre, Charla Harford (Sylis Kariah), Redfield, Jim (Liz) Senn, Mitchell, Joe (Jodi) Senn, Seneca, Jerry (Heather) Senn, Nisland, and Cheri (Shane) Moke, Belle Fourche; sister, Lucy (Jerome) Harvey, Sturgis; brothers: Roger (Deann) Zens, Zell and Jim (Darlene) Zens, Faulkton, 26 grandkids and eight great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, daughter Cara, and parents.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton is in charge of arrangements.