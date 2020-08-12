Aug. 15, 1929 - Aug. 9, 2020

Derald Hanson, 90, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be 4–6 p.m, Sunday, Aug. 16 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg with Father Jerry Kopel presiding.

Derald Hanson, son of William and Williaminna “Minnie” (Lemler) Hanson, husband of Mary (Larrington) was born on Aug. 15, 1929 in Gettysburg, South Dakota. His childhood was spent with his brother, Richard on the family farm northwest of Gettysburg.

Derald attended rural school until eighth grade, then farmed alongside his father. He married Mary Larrington on Oct. 22, 1947 and they had five children: David, Patty, Bill, Diana, and Dean.

He was the President of the Holy Name Society of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served as a county commissioner for eight years. He retired from farming after 60 years and they moved off the farm into an apartment in town. Derald and Mary enjoyed taking many trips to different parts of the United States and Europe and they made friends wherever they traveled. They also enjoyed playing cards and every morning for several years they would play a game or two of Cribbage. Derald enjoyed playing card games at Gordon’s Card Parlor in Gettysburg and later at the casino in Mobridge.

If you ever went into Gas N Goodies you might have found him playing the machines, chewing on Tootsie Rolls.

Derald is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: David (Maureen) Hanson of Granbury Texas, Patty (Jerry) Jones of Spencer, Iowa, Bill (Cheryl) Hanson of Sioux Falls, SD, Diana Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD, and daughter-in-law, Jackie Hanson, Gettysburg, SD; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Larrington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard; his son, Dean; and his son-in-law, Curt. Derald was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he always had a smile for all of us and we will definitely miss him!

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Derald’s arrangements.

www.familyfuneralhome.net