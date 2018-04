Obituary clarification

Additional information was provided to the News for the obituary of Derry “Beck” Amundson by his uncle, Larry Becker.

Jack Amundson was Derry’s step-father and his father was Dale Becker, which is where the nickname “Beck” came from. His half-siblings were Dale Becker, Jr., Darrell Becker, Debbie Becker, and David Becker. Grandparents were Floyd and Martha Becker of Lebanon, and John and Edith Smith of Gettysburg.

-Molly McRoberts