Derry “Beck” Amundson, 68, of Ithaca, Wisconsin died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at University of Wisconsin Hospital after a short battle with a rare form of cancer called duodenal adenocarcinoma.

He was born Jan. 25, 1949, in Pierre, South Dakota to Jack and Patty Amundson of Gettysburg, SD. He graduated from GHS with the class of 1967. He was full of spontaneity and adventure his entire life. Beck loved golf, and he will be missed out on the greens. Wherever he went, he would always seek out a course and fit in 18 holes. He also loved to fish, hunt and drink beers with his son and many of his buddies. He adored the Green Bay Packers, but would literally watch any sport on TV, even golf. Beck would never sit for long, he was great at home projects and gardening and was always willing to help friends (and his son) with their projects. Recently retired, he had decided to join the American Red Cross, and went on his first mission helping flood victims prior to becoming ill. He will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; his former wife, Andi Anderson; children, Melissa Amundson and Ryan (Leilani) Amundson; grandchildren, Rowan and Asher; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Redlin Funeral Home with the Rev. Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.