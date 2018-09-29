Dictionary donation…

Third graders in Miss Kirsten Cronin’s class at the Gettysburg School were given dictionaries as a gift from the local American Legion Auxiliary. Each year students in the third grade are presented with the reference books. Pictured are (back row, l to r): Morrison Thomas (Carolee Lake/Ryan Thomas), Loudan Bassett (Sue Bassett/Allen Bassett), Jackson Simon (Sally and Darrin), Wiley Cronin (Nikki and Casey), Aiden Larson (Katie and Tony), Brooke Lower (Megan Lower/Dustin Lower), and American Legion Auxiliary representative Marty Bliese. Front row: Kiaria Bessette (Kelly and Shawn), Finley Heien (Tricia and Cory), Teagan Nelson (Tami and Erik), Mikayla Hanson (Jamie and Jason Rear), Kylee Phillips (Cyle and Vanessa), Paige Ahlemeier (Scott and Trish), Easton Rausch (Erika and Chad).