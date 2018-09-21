District American Legion meeting held in Gettysburg Friday night

The annual District Three Fall Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Friday, Sept. 21 in Gettysburg for Legionnaires from Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.

A social will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a meal at 5:30 with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.

State Commander Denny Brenden of Watertown will conduct the meeting and will outline his “We Will Leave No Veteran Behind” program for the 2018 – 2019 American Legion year. State Commander Brenden will be assisted by State Adjutant Travise Flisrand of Watertown and State Membership Chairman Gene Opbroek of Rapid City.

The District Three Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. the same evening.

All meetings will be held at the Ralph Leui #135 post home in Gettysburg.