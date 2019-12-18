DOE appointed during special meeting

Following a half-hour long special meeting held in executive session which included the state’s attorney and county auditor, the Potter County commission returned to the open meeting to appoint a new Director of Equalization.

During the late afternoon of Dec. 11, all commissioners present voted to appoint Matt Risetter to the DOE position, to start on Monday, Dec. 16. He has one year to complete the certification for the office.

His resignation as sheriff deputy was presented at the regular meeting on Dec. 3.

The unanimous vote of the commission followed the nomination by Pat Everson that was seconded by Ken Iverson. Risetter worked as a deputy with the Potter County Sheriff Department, based out of Hoven, for the past 10 months.