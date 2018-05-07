Donald H. Quimby, 77, of Brandon, SD and formerly of Hecla, Frederick, Gettysburg, and Parkston, SD, died April 26, 2018, at Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., May 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen, with Father Grant Lacey as celebrant.

Interment follows at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, at the mortuary, with a liturgical wake service, led by Father Michael Griffin, beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday.

He served as superintendent of the Gettysburg school.

Donald’s family prefers that memorials be made to the Donald H. Quimby Education Scholarship Fund, c/o Margaret Quimby, Brandon, SD, 57005.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory is in charge arrangements.