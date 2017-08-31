Donald Siebrasse

Donald E. Siebrasse, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Lebanon Auditorium, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial followed in the Gettysburg Cemetery, with military honors.

Donald Edward Siebrasse was born May 14, 1924 to Henry and Emily (Evans) Siebrasse at Gorman, SD. He received his education from Gettysburg Schools.

In 1943, Donald enlisted in the United States Army where he served in several major battles and under General George Patton during the Battle of the Bulge. Donald proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1945, receiving two purple hearts.

On Sept. 3, 1947, Donald was united in marriage to Joyce Opp at Lake Benton, MN. Artichoke Creek became their home out west on Hwy 1804. It was there that they started their large family of nine. In 1960, they moved to Gettysburg to be closer to schools for the kids. In 1980, they moved to Lebanon where Donald raised Charolais cattle. In 2010, they moved into their current residence at 601 E 3rd Street, Lebanon, SD.

Donald enjoyed goose hunting, ice fishing with his many friends, and planting apple trees at all of his farms. He was known in the family as “Donny Appleseed” for his apple orchards. Donald will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community for his soft-spoken conversations. He was full of information and wisdom for all to ponder!

Donald is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce of Lebanon; his nine children: Donata Siebrasse, Lebanon, Douglas Siebrasse, Patterson, WA, Robert Siebrasse, Lebanon, Kathleen (Paul) Wittenberg, Hot Springs, Pamela (Jim) Ditton, Custer, Colby Siebrasse, Gettysburg, Jeannie Nyhus, Sioux Falls, Roxie Ripley, Pierre, and Terri Siebrasse, Brooklyn Park, MN; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters; one brother; one son-in-law; and one grandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be directed to Lebanon’s Christ Lutheran Church, 601 E. Logan, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Don’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)