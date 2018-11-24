Donna Pitz Knutson, 66, of Aberdeen and formerly of Gettysburg, died Nov. 8, 2018 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Donna Kay Pitz was born May 14, 1952 in Hoven, SD to Harland and Florence (Aumiller) Pitz. She attended Artichoke Country School and Gettysburg High School.

Donna was united in marriage to Joel Schroeder. Later, Donna married Ray Knutson.

Donna was a certified nurses’ aide and worked at nursing homes and home health care for a few years. She moved to Florida in the early 1980’s then moved to Aberdeen in the early 2000’s. Donna was a member of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for many years, also of Faith United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.

She is survived by her sisters Betty (Alan) Glodt of Spearfish and Judy (Jerry) Toennies of Cresbard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Daniel, and brother John.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements.